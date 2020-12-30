Acting PM of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov meets with Russian Ambassador

Acting Prime Minister, First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic Nikolai Udovichenko.

Artem Novikov noted that the current dynamics of contacts in the best possible way characterizes the strategic level of relations between the two countries. «First of all, on behalf of the Government, I would like to express my gratitude to the Russian side for timely financial assistance in the amount of $ 20 million to stabilize the budget system. The decision made is a confirmation of the agreements reached in November this year in Moscow on the gradual resumption of Russia’s assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic. As of today, the Cabinet of Ministers has fully financed all social obligations to our citizens at the expense of the budget funds. Financial assistance from the Russian side will be directed to support the budget,» he said.

The acting head of Government told that following the meeting with the co-chairman of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission Alexei Overchuk, an agreement was reached on the preparation of a draft roadmap for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. Artem Novikov handed over the prepared draft version of the roadmap to the Russian side for further consideration and supplementing.

«I am sure that signing of the roadmap in 2021 will become an incentive for building up projects in the field of industrial, economic cooperation and development, as well as an important step in increasing trade between the two countries. The Kyrgyz side is ready to strengthen economic contacts and ties with Russia,» he said.

I believe that 2021 will be the year of continued strengthening of Kyrgyz-Russian relations, a year of new opportunities, including expansion of cooperation with the Russian Federation. Artem Novikov

Nikolai Udovichenko, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic, noted the existing high level of bilateral relations. He stressed that the Russian Federation is interested in continuing effective cooperation, and expressed hope that the improvements of roadmap by the Russian side will form the basis for mutually beneficial trade and economic partnership, interaction and promotion of humanitarian projects.

As for international charter flights issue, Artem Novikov expressed a request to consider the possibility of obtaining permission from the Russian headquarters by Kyrgyz airlines to operate charter flights with two-way passenger loading, if there are grounds for entering the Russian Federation, in accordance with the order of the Russian government dated March 16, and with mandatory compliance with the requirements for a certificate about the absence of coronavirus infection (PCR test).

The Kyrgyz side informed that the government approved and signed the draft intergovernmental agreement on the introduction of the system of marking and traceability of goods in the Kyrgyz Republic, which will be sent through diplomatic channels to the Russian side for signing.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of cooperation between the two states, including the activation of railway communication, certification and provision of vaccines against coronavirus infection and further partnership of the relevant departments of the two countries for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.