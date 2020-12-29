18:46
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: 50 media outlets accredited for campaigning

At least 37 media outlets and 13 online media have been accredited for participation in campaigning for the referendum. It was announced at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan.

Gulnara Dzhurabaeva noted that Kaktus.media also contacted them. «They contacted us after the deadline, but they said that they did not plan to conduct paid campaigning, only informing. I will ask the press service to explain to them that accreditation is not needed in this case,» she said.

According to the head of the Legal Support Department, Adilet Sharshenaly uulu, the working group proposed to refuse accreditation to NazarNews.kg online media outlet «due to its absence in the segment of Internet platforms.» CEC Chairwoman Nurzhan Shaildabekova suggested including Kaktus.media in this category. CEC members supported her.
