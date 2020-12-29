15:41
USD 82.71
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.12
English

Acquittal of Sadyr Japarov: Candidates file complaint with Council of Judges

Opposition presidential candidates Adakhan Madumarov, Kanat Isaev, Klara Sooronkulova and Kanybek Imanaliev intend to file a complaint with the Disciplinary Commission of the Council of Judges of Kyrgyzstan. They themselves told reporters.

According to Klara Sooronkulova, the Supreme Court passed all verdicts of acquittal of Sadyr Japarov, Kamchybek Tashiev and Talant Mamytov on the night of October 5-6 illegally, in violation of procedural norms and under pressure. Therefore, four candidates for the highest political post in the country decided to apply to the Council of Judges with a demand to take action against the judges who made these decisions.

It was announced today that Maratbek Osmonkulov became the head of the Disciplinary Commission under the Council of Judges. According to the press service of the Council, he was unanimously elected. Previously, Maratbek Osmonkulov worked as the Chief of Staff of the Supreme Court. Prior to that, he served as a judge in Tokmak city, was a judge at the Pervomaisky and Sverdlovsky District Courts and the Bishkek City Court. From 2003 to 2010 he worked as a judge at the Supreme Court. In 2010-2012, he was a Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court.

Snap presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government will be held on January 10, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/178405/
views: 100
Print
Related
Presidential elections: Four candidates sign memorandum of cooperation
Sadyr Japarov about depriving Sooronbai Jeenbekov of status of ex-president
Sooronbai Jeenbekov hands out state awards to assistants before resignation
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to stay in Kyrgyzstan and receive privileges of ex-president
Sooronbai Jeenbekov confers rank of General to Commandant of Bishkek
Parliament thanks Sooronbai Jeenbekov for his work
Jeenbekov: History will assess my actions
Sooronbai Jeenbekov asks the people for forgiveness
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: I did my best to return the country to legal framework
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers
29 December, Tuesday
15:33
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to switch to provision of services online Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to switch to provisi...
15:18
Presidential elections: Four candidates sign memorandum of cooperation
15:06
State Forensic Expert Service of Kyrgyzstan searched
14:50
Acquittal of Sadyr Japarov: Candidates file complaint with Council of Judges
14:33
$ 17 mln to be allocated for development of dairy sector in Naryn and Talas