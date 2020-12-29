Acquittal of Sadyr Japarov: Candidates file complaint with Council of Judges

Opposition presidential candidates Adakhan Madumarov, Kanat Isaev, Klara Sooronkulova and Kanybek Imanaliev intend to file a complaint with the Disciplinary Commission of the Council of Judges of Kyrgyzstan. They themselves told reporters.

According to Klara Sooronkulova, the Supreme Court passed all verdicts of acquittal of Sadyr Japarov, Kamchybek Tashiev and Talant Mamytov on the night of October 5-6 illegally, in violation of procedural norms and under pressure. Therefore, four candidates for the highest political post in the country decided to apply to the Council of Judges with a demand to take action against the judges who made these decisions.

It was announced today that Maratbek Osmonkulov became the head of the Disciplinary Commission under the Council of Judges. According to the press service of the Council, he was unanimously elected. Previously, Maratbek Osmonkulov worked as the Chief of Staff of the Supreme Court. Prior to that, he served as a judge in Tokmak city, was a judge at the Pervomaisky and Sverdlovsky District Courts and the Bishkek City Court. From 2003 to 2010 he worked as a judge at the Supreme Court. In 2010-2012, he was a Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court.

Snap presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government will be held on January 10, 2021.