Employees of Forestry Agency demand dismissal of agency’s head

Employees of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan held a rally today. They demand dismissal of the newly appointed head of the agency Dinara Kutmanova.

«The people are tired of her arbitrariness. We work for a month and a half, the team is like in a prison. We are constantly engaged not in resolving ecology issues, but are collecting materials. According to her, no one in the team can work, she criticizes and scolds everyone. The staff is intimidated,» one of the protesters said.

He added that the team wrote a letter to Artem Novikov, Talant Mamytov, Kamchybek Tashiev with a request to protect them from arbitrariness of the head of the agency.

«At present, on the basis of various illegal orders of Kutmanova, chaos reigns at the state agency; harassment and persecution of employees who have worked for many years have intensified,» the protesters note.