13:39
USD 81.88
EUR 99.92
RUB 1.11
English

Employees of Forestry Agency demand dismissal of agency’s head

Employees of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan held a rally today. They demand dismissal of the newly appointed head of the agency Dinara Kutmanova.

«The people are tired of her arbitrariness. We work for a month and a half, the team is like in a prison. We are constantly engaged not in resolving ecology issues, but are collecting materials. According to her, no one in the team can work, she criticizes and scolds everyone. The staff is intimidated,» one of the protesters said.

He added that the team wrote a letter to Artem Novikov, Talant Mamytov, Kamchybek Tashiev with a request to protect them from arbitrariness of the head of the agency.

«At present, on the basis of various illegal orders of Kutmanova, chaos reigns at the state agency; harassment and persecution of employees who have worked for many years have intensified,» the protesters note.
link: https://24.kg/english/178219/
views: 131
Print
Related
Schoolboy suicide: Relatives of convicts hold rally in Bishkek
Borrowers hold rally in Bishkek demanding to lower interest on mortgage lending
Doctors of National Hospital hold rally demanding to pay salaries
Residents of Bishkek hold rally against Detailed Planning Project
March against violence and rally against rallies held in Bishkek
Veterans of Armed Forces hold rally in Bishkek
Head of State Committee for Industry promises to launch Bozymchak
Employees of Bozymchak field hold rally near Government House in Bishkek
"Corridor of shame" for deputies formed at entrance to Parliament in Bishkek
Rally in support of ex-head of SCNS Ninth Service held in Bishkek
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
28 December, Monday
12:52
25-year-old citizen of India arrested in Bishkek with drugs 25-year-old citizen of India arrested in Bishkek with d...
12:05
Employees of Forestry Agency demand dismissal of agency’s head
11:55
Representative of Sadyr Japarov complains to Internal Affairs Ministry
11:48
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 80.7 million people globally
11:27
Foreign escaped convicts detained in Jalal-Abad