Artem Novikov promises to support entrepreneurs in Jalal-Abad region

Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov instructed the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Jalal-Abad region, Absattar Syrgabaev, to prepare, together with entrepreneurs, a map of promising development projects for the region for 2021. Press service of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

Artem Novikov visited Jalal-Abad region and held an offsite meeting with representatives of local authorities. They discussed topical issues of socio-economic development of the region and the current epidemiological situation.

Artem Novikov drew attention to the issues of passage of the winter heating season, food security and the level of prices for socially significant food products.

The official also noted that earlier, industry took a significant share in the structure of the region, in particular, industrial enterprises were the engine of the region’s economy.

«Mining industry enterprises account for more than 50 percent of the region’s industrial production. The region has great opportunities to revive its industrial potential, there are all the necessary conditions for this, including raw materials and energy resources,» press service quotes the acting Prime Minister as saying.

Artem Novikov also stressed the need to support small and medium-sized businesses.

Without the support of entrepreneurs from the state, without the development of the real sector, we will not be able to move forward. Artem Novikov

«An unscheduled meeting with representatives of small and medium-sized businesses in Jalal-Abad took place today. We discussed projects for development of the region with them, they voiced their ideas. These are very promising guys, ready to work and invest, expanding their production. But they do not have proper support from local authorities. We need to meet entrepreneurs halfway by creating conditions for them. They will ensure an increase in tax payments and development of the region as a whole. The tourist potential of the region is not fully used either. Investors and businesses should not feel anxiety, they should know that the leaders of the region, the government, are behind them. All these issues should be resolved at the local level; you have all the necessary authority to do it. The government, in turn, is ready to support all your initiatives,» the acting Prime Minister said.