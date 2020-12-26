14:15
Center of Interior Ministry and Torture Prevention Center to start cooperation

The Republican Training Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and the National Center for Prevention of Torture signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The National Center for Prevention of Torture reported.

The parties will contribute to the development of cooperation in the field of human rights through coordination of joint activities to organize, conduct professional training and improve qualification of personnel in the field of human rights and freedoms.

Cooperation of the parties will be carried out in two directions — the staff of the National Center for Prevention of Torture will conduct classes on human rights at the Republican Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and various courses.
