Schoolboy suicide: Relatives of convicts hold rally in Bishkek

Relatives of two guards of Alma supermarket, who were sentenced to a prison term, hold a rally near the building of the City Court in Bishkek. Lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev told 24.kg news agency.

A 14-year-old teenager died after jumping out of a window of a multi-storey building on October 14, 2019. Before that, the boy, together with his friends, went to the supermarket and stole a chocolate bar. The guards of the supermarket caught them, took their parents’ contact details and let them go.

According to the lawyer, the guards were convicted unreasonably and without proof. One of them was sentenced to six years in prison, the other — to five.

«The court considered it proved that they had incited the child to suicide, whom they had caught with small goods. But there is no evidence that the market guards incited the teenager to suicide,» Baktybek Zhumashev said.

The protesters demand a fair court decision and review of the case.
