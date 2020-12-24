State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 733.9 per citizen

As a result of October 2020, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $733.9 per each citizen. The debt burden increased by $ 2.61 over a month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of October 31, 2020, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,843.81 billion (396,223.63 billion soms), including $ 4,185.3 billion (342,357.46 billion soms) — external, and $ 658.51 million (53,866.17 billion soms) — internal.

Over the month, the country’s state debt has grown by $ 17,35 million or 12,037,55 billion soms. External debt increased by $ 14.17 million or 10,335.43 billion soms, and the internal debt — by $ 3.18 million or by 1,702.13 billion soms.

According to the results of October 2020, the state debt reached 67.94 percent of GDP.

The republic owes most of all in form of multilateral soft loans — $1,871.16 billion (44.7 percent of the external debt) and the Export-Import Bank of China — $1,780.57 billion (42.5 percent of the external debt of the Kyrgyz Republic).