Kyrgyz maksym drink added to UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

The traditional knowledge of preparing the Kyrgyz national drink, maksym, has been inscribed on the UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The National Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic for UNESCO reported.

The Commission clarified that the decision was unanimously adopted on December 10, 2025, at the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is taking place in New Delhi, India, from December 8 to 13.

The nomination was prepared over four years. Kyrgyzstan submitted it to the UNESCO Secretariat in 2023. After expert review, the document was submitted to the Committee, which approved the inclusion of the element on the Representative List.

This year, the Committee is reviewing 68 nominations, including traditional Japanese handmade paper, the Diwali festival in India, the national dish of Egypt, koshari, and Alpine yodel singing from Switzerland.

Uzbekistan has joined the joint Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan nomination «Traditional knowledge and skills of yurt making,» submitting a yurt from Karakalpakstan.

According to UNESCO, International Intangible Heritage Lists currently include 812 elements from 153 countries. Kyrgyzstan has registered 16 items, including the epic trilogy Manas, Semetey, Seitek, the art of making ala-kiyiz and shyrdak, nomad games, kok boru, and other cultural heritage elements.

Maksym is one of the oldest Kyrgyz drinks. It is made from roasted grain (usually wheat or barley), water, and natural fermentation; in some regions, sour milk is added to enhance the flavor. The drink has a slightly tart flavor, a mild bread aroma, and is highly nutritious. Roasting the grain gives maksym its characteristic taste, and the natural fermentation process makes it refreshing. Traditional recipes are passed down from generation to generation, preserving the distinctive features of each family and region.