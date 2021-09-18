12:23
Japarov instructs to take measures for inclusion of Uzgen complex in UNESCO list

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy to take all the necessary measures for inclusion of the historical Uzgen complex in the UNESCO World Heritage List until 2025. Press service of the head of state reported.

The day before, the President visited Uzgen-Munara 2021 ethnic folklore festival, the ethnic fair and watched a theatrical prologue «Uzgen in My Heart».

Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of preserving the historical and cultural heritage of ancestors, one of which is the Uzgen complex.

A Professor Mustafa Cevat Aksit handed over the 31-volume work by imam Sarakhsi on human values ​​and worldview «Al-Mabsut», translated into Turkish, to Sadyr Japarov.

The event ended with awarding of manaschi and akyns-improvisers, who came to the festival from all regions of Kyrgyzstan, and a concert of the national pop stars.
