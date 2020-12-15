15:33
Residents of Bishkek hold rally against Detailed Planning Project

Residents of Bishkek held rally demanding to cancel the Detailed Planning Project for the capital.

«Today we came out for abolition of the Detailed Planning Project. This document is the city’s development strategy. But in fact, it is aimed at destroying the capital. Officials plan to triple the population by allowing construction of high-rise buildings by demolishing private houses and yards,» a resident Sergei Kim said.

The city prosecutor’s office detected shortcomings and inconsistencies in the Detailed Planning Project of the central part of the capital. Access to the project was closed for unknown reasons. Even the court was not able to get it at the first try.

The Detailed Planning Project for the central part of Bishkek, which the capital’s deputies adopted without discussion, is at the center of scandal. While officials are trying to convince the people that nothing threatens their private property, a lawsuit was filed with the Inter-District Court to cancel the project, and the Bishkek City Council is the defendant.

During a meeting with an initiative group of citizens at 24.kg news agency, the city authorities agreed that the Detailed Planning Project needs to be finalized.
link: https://24.kg/english/176760/
views: 98
