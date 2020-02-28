Cross-year: Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Mikhail Mishustin

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin as a part of his working visit to Moscow. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The parties exchanged views on the current areas of bilateral cooperation. Mikhail Mishustin stressed his readiness to continue the most effective interaction with the government of Kyrgyzstan.

The Russian Prime Minister added that the Russian side also expected Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s participation in the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War on May 9 in Moscow.

Mikhail Mishustin noted that bilateral relations between the countries were allied and strategic; trade, economic and investment cooperation is developing dynamically.

The President of Kyrgyzstan stressed activation of the Kyrgyz-Russian relations over the past two years. He expressed confidence that the ninth Inter-Regional Forum, which is expected in Yekaterinburg this year, would be fruitful and successful.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that the Kyrgyz side attached great importance to the successful implementation of all the activities within the framework of the Cross-year. He noted that the successful fulfillment of common plans and implementation of this unique project would serve to further strengthening of allied relations and strategic partnership.

The head of state said that mutually beneficial strengthening and expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the countries fully met the strategic interests of the Kyrgyz Republic.