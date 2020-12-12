12:34
Ministry of Education presents concept for teaching entrepreneurship

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan presented the National Concept for Teaching Entrepreneurship in the system of secondary vocational technical education and training. Press service of the ministry reported.

The event was held online.

«An entrepreneurship training manual and a teacher’s manual at the college level have been developed as part of the Education Ministry’s Skills for Inclusive Growth sector development program,» the ministry said.

Representatives of the ministry, colleges, as well as national and international experts working in the field of reforming the sector of vocational technical education and training, discussed the concept and problems for its implementation, developed recommendations for its further improvement.
