Media experts intend to check articles included in new Constitution

Media experts intend to check which articles will be included in the draft of the new version of the Constitution in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Media Policy Institute Begaim Usenova told reporters today.

According to her, the organizations defending the rights of the media intend to come to the session of the Constitutional Convention to see what provisions the developers of the new version intend to include in the draft.

Previously, experts noted that a number of articles should be given up, otherwise the new Constitution will turn into a subject of eternal disputes and will be very undemocratic and aimed at violating the human rights and censorship.

The new draft Constitution has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.