Head of State Committee for Industry promises to launch Bozymchak

A rally held by employees of Bozymchak mining complex continues near the Government House in Bishkek.

Zhirgalbek Sagynbaev, the Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic came out to the protesters.

According to him, on Sunday he will go to Jalal-Abad region, where he will hold talks with the local population, who express dissatisfaction with the work of the complex.

«I think that we will resolve all issues and the enterprise will start working before the new year. In addition, we will visit other fields. We will try to solve all the problems by the end of this year,» said the head of the state committee.

About 200 employees of the enterprise take part in the protest at the Government House. According to them, the field has not been operating since October 6 due to the discontent of residents of several villages located near the complex.

Bozymchak mining and processing complex suspended work on October 7. The company was forced to dismiss employees not to endanger them. Later, the Kazakh side expressed concern over the situation in Kyrgyzstan with the companies Kaz Minerals Bozymchak, Jerooy, Jamgyr and Vertex Gold Company.
