Employees of Bozymchak field hold rally near Government House in Bishkek

Employees of Bozymchak mining complex located in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan hold rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

About 200 employees of the enterprise take part in the protest. According to them, the field has not been operating since October 6 due to the discontent of residents of several villages located near the complex. They are aggressive towards the people from different regions of the country who work at Bozymchak.

Many employees have loans; they cannot maintain their families due to downtime.

The protesters hope that the government will respond to their problems and help solve them.

It is expected that the Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov will receive the employees.

Bozymchak mining and processing complex suspended work on October 7. The company was forced to dismiss employees not to endanger them. Later, the Kazakh side expressed concern over the situation in Kyrgyzstan with the companies Kaz Minerals Bozymchak, Jerooy, Jamgyr and Vertex Gold Company.
