19:29
Employees of Unaa state institution extort money from student drivers

Several employees of Unaa state institution were detained for extorting a bribe. The Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, it was found out that employees of the state institution and driving schools had conspired and systematically extorted money from student drivers — 5,000 soms per person — for successful passing of exam to obtain a driver’s license. The press service stressed that up to 100 people are tested at Unaa state institution daily.
