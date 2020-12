At least 830 authorized and unauthorized rallies have taken place in Bishkek since the beginning of 2020. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

«In total, 830 rallies took place in the city, 749 of them — in Pervomaisky district. Most of the protests were held on Ala-Too square,» the department said.

A march against referendum and amendments to the Constitution is held on Sundays in Bishkek.