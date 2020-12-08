09:25
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan continue to decline

The gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan are declining for the third month in a row. Official website of the National Bank says.

At the end of November, the reserves reached $ 2,817.16 billion. Over the month, they reduced by $ 127.04 million. In September — November, the figure dropped to $ 254.02 million.

But since the beginning of the year, the reserves have, on the contrary grown, by $ 393.05 million. Last year, the reserves were $ 448.59 million less at the end of November.

Recall, the National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. Since the beginning of November, the bank has carried out 11 interventions, selling $ 84,750 million to stabilize exchange rate of som.
