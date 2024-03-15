As a result of February, Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves reached $3,323.82 billion. The website of the National Bank says.

This is the highest level of the reserves in the entire history of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Prior to this, the highest level of reserves was in January 2024 ($3,313.49 billion), September 2021 ($3,241.14 billion) and December 2023 ($3,236.48 billion).

In February 2024, compared to January, gross international reserves increased by $10.33 million, since the beginning of the year — by $87.347 million. Compared to February last year, they increased by $778.3 million, or 30.5 percent.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2023, it conducted 14 interventions and sold $655.72 million. In 2024, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted only two interventions to sell $31,850 million.