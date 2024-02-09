11:36
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves hit record high of $3.3 billion

At the end of January, gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan reached $3,313.49 billion. The website of the National Bank says.

This is the highest level of the reserves in the history of the bank.

 Before that, the highest record level of the reserves was in September 2021 ($3,241.14 billion) and in December 2023 ($3,236.48 billion).

In January 2024, compared to December 2023, the gross international reserves increased by $77.01 million. Compared to January last year, they increased by $563.5 million.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2023, it conducted 14 interventions and sold $655.72 million.
