13:41
Patrol Police Service launched in Osh city

Department of the Patrol Police Service has started working in Osh city today. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the city informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, 115 people were trained, 80 of them started fulfilling their duties in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan today. At least 22 new Lada Granta cars were handed over to the department.

Some 16 routes were developed in the city — they were divided into auto patrol and foot patrol. They work in two shifts.

«This is only the first stage, we continue to recruit those wishing to work for the Patrol Police Service,» the Department of Internal Affairs informed.

Recall, testing of candidates for 219 vacant posts at the new Patrol Police Service in Osh took place on August 13, 2020. Since announcement of the competition, 497 candidates have submitted applications and reports, 264 of them are young people. At least 471 people were admitted to the test, but 378 candidates participated in it for various reasons. According to the results of the Center for Education Assessment and Teaching Methods, 310 candidates successfully passed the test, and 67 failed.

The pilot project was launched in Bishkek in October 2019.
