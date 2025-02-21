Children with hearing impairments in KR to receive free cochlear implants

A group of surgeons from Qatar is expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in early April to perform surgeries on children with hearing impairments. Anastasia Naimanova, a representative of the International Association of Hearing Rehabilitation Specialists, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, about 50 children under five with the fourth degree of hearing loss or deafness will be able to undergo free surgery. In order to get in the queue, it is necessary to apply to the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare, undergo a hearing examination and provide the documents requested by the surdologist. The Qatari side will select patients for the operation.

The day before, on February 19, 2025, within the framework of the project of the Lenhardt Foundation «Development of a sustainable program to support hearing-impaired and deaf children in Kyrgyzstan», a round table discussion «Inclusion for children with impaired hearing» was held with the participation of employees of the Ministry of Health, the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare, as well as partners from the German Embassy, GIZ, WHO, TIKA, parent associations, public foundations and distributors of cochlear implants.

Following the round table, a resolution was adopted, including the main problems and recommendations for the early detection of hearing impairments, diagnostic methods, cochlear implantation and rehabilitation of children, where insufficient coverage by neonatal screening, the high cost of hearing aids and cochlear implant systems, insufficient rehabilitation and support after operations, as well as problems in the education system and training of specialists were named as the main issues.

The organizers and experts of the round table address the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov with a number of requests:

To form an interdepartmental commission from representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Education to introduce further measures for the development of rehabilitation services for children with impaired hearing and after cochlear implantation, to create a rehabilitation department with a staff of teachers of the deaf, speech therapists, psychologists and audiologists on the basis of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare;

To issue an order on development of audiological assistance to children with impaired hearing in Kyrgyzstan (inclusion of teachers of the deaf in the staff of healthcare organizations);

To request financial support for conducting training events for otosurgeons of the National Hospital and the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare on cochlear implantation;

To organize the equipping of audiology rooms and training of ENT specialists in the regions;

To develop adapted disciplines and practical classes for students aimed at working with children with impaired hearing and after cochlear implantation. Provide support and supervision for children with impaired hearing at their place of residence through regional centers;

To develop procedures for replacing speech processors at the state’s expense after six years of use;

To organize the distribution of spare parts purchased under the state program in accordance with the commission’s decision;

To organize the free provision of a hearing aid after a diagnosis of profound hearing impairment;

To ensure equal access to preschool and school education for children with impaired hearing;

To organize campaigns to inform the population about the problem of hearing impairment in children and their rights;

To consider the possibility of obtaining the status of a personal assistant for parents of a child with impaired hearing.