New mayor of Kara-Balta city elected

Deputies of Kara-Balta City Council elected new mayor of the city today. Press service of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Three candidates were nominated for the post of mayor: Bakyt Ramankulov (SDPK), Taalaibek Suyumbaev (Eleman) and Daniyar Shakirbaev (Mekenim Kyrgyzstan).

All deputies of the City Council took part in the voting. As a result, Daniyar Shakirbaev won the majority of votes. He was supported by 18 out of 31 deputies.

The former mayor of the city Daniyar Shabdanov, who headed Kara-Balta since 2011, was removed from post on October 7 by the decision of the City Council.