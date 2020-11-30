15:08
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz withdraws as candidate after meeting with Sadyr Japarov

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyk Sher-Niyaz withdrew from the presidential elections after a meeting with Sadyr Japarov. He himself told about it.

According to him, they met at Ala-Archa state residence, where Sadyr Japarov now lives.

«We discussed issues of culture, education and constitutional reform at the meeting. We understood each other, but each remained unconvinced. I decided to withdraw my candidacy from the election race. I realized that in the future, many issues of culture and education can be solved together with Sadyr Japarov,» Sadyk Sher-Niyaz said.

He assures that he did not bargain with Sadyr Japarov for any position.
