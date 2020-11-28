11:05
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers 661.2 million soms

As of November 27, 2020, the ex-deputy chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, has transferred 661.2 million soms. The Ministry of Finance confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

In total, 667.9 million soms have been transferred to the deposit account, which was opened for funds to support the budget for this year (within the framework of measures in form of economic amnesty and legalization of funds). The main part of the funds was transferred by Raiymbek Matraimov, another 6.7 million — voluntary funds of individuals.

Recall, Raiymbek Matraimov is a defendant in a criminal case on corruption at the Customs Service. In November 2019, he was already summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security.

In October, the national security bodies of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the Customs. It was found out that since the beginning of 2016 to the present the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the state service and controlled participants of the foreign economic activity established a corruption scheme on extraction of shadow incomes during customs administration, as a result of which the state budget was damaged on an especially large scale.

The detainee agreed to enter into a plea bargain and stated that he was ready to reimburse 2 billion soms to the budget. The court released Raiymbek Matraimov on pledge not to leave town.
