19:18
USD 84.80
EUR 100.99
RUB 1.12
English

Elections proposed to be postponed until new Constitution is adopted

Member of the constitutional convention, a playwright Mar Baidzhiev, suggested postponing the early presidential elections until adoption of the new Basic Law.

«Let’s make two proposals on behalf of our commission: to recognize the proposed Constitution as inconsistent with the renewal of the state system. It is necessary to write a new, perfect version of the Basic Law. Second: to appeal to the authorities of the republic with a request to postpone the elections until a new Constitution is adopted,» Mar Baidzhiev said.

Moderators of the constitutional convention replied that they had no right to raise such an issue.

«Whatever it is, we propose. We propose to create a new Constitution. Because the discussed version is provocative and has already arisen much controversy. No one gets any better from it. Therefore, it is necessary to create an editorial board, consisting of lawyers, specialists, and write a new, perfect Constitution. And then hold presidential elections,» Mar Baidzhiev said.

The new draft Constitution has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
link: https://24.kg/english/174619/
views: 126
Print
Related
Criminal prosecution of media norm removed from draft Constitution
Sadyr Japarov ready to postpone date of constitutional reform
Sadyr Japarov voices names of authors of new version of Constitution
Referendum to amend Constitution to require 120 million soms
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
Root of all evil not in Constitution: Lawyers urge to stop
Constitutional amendments could threaten bastion for freedom of speech
HRW: Efforts to introduce constitutional changes endanger democratic process
Constitutional convention tries to delimit powers of President
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
Joanis Santa Cruz from Cuba learns Kyrgyz to dedicate a song to Kyrgyzstan Joanis Santa Cruz from Cuba learns Kyrgyz to dedicate a song to Kyrgyzstan
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som
26 November, Thursday
18:12
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to shrink by 7.5 percent at year-end Economy of Kyrgyzstan to shrink by 7.5 percent at year...
18:04
New Year tree to be lit up in Bishkek on December 10
17:52
Elections proposed to be postponed until new Constitution is adopted
16:45
Protesters demand resignation of head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu in Bishkek
16:26
Russia and WHO donate humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for $ 42,000