Protesters demand resignation of head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu in Bishkek

A rally took place near the building of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise in Bishkek today. The protesters demanded resignation of the General Director of the company Vasily Dashkov.

According to them, the head of the state-owned enterprise is involved in corruption cases and financial fraud. Tilekmat Kudaibergen uulu told that many employees of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu complained about Vasily Dashkov.

«For example, during the coronavirus pandemic, Dashkov illegally fired people. They had worked at the enterprise for 20-30 years,» he said.

Another participant of the protest, Rakhat Akmatova, said that she had worked for the company for 30 years. According to her, corruption at Kyrgyz Temir Zholu began in 1998.

She noted that there was corruption under all managers. «Dashkov took the post, but he also did nothing — there are old rail sleepers, spare parts for diesel locomotives are not bought. Instead, he is renovating the building. He is engaged in money laundering,» Rakhat Akmatova added.
link: https://24.kg/english/174607/
