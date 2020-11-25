18:48
Criminal prosecution of media norm removed from draft Constitution

Members of constitutional convention proposed to remove the provision on criminal prosecution of the media for dissemination of information defaming the honor and dignity of an individual. An expert Leila Sadykova announced at a briefing.

According to her, members of the section «Rights, freedoms and duties of a person and a citizen» decided to remove this norm.

«There is no such a provision in the current Constitution. We have been able to live without prosecution for dissemination of information defaming honor and dignity for many years. I think we will continue to do with bringing to justice within the framework of civil law,» said Leila Sadykova.

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
