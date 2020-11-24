16:51
USD 84.80
EUR 100.70
RUB 1.12
English

Presidential elections: Candidates question integrity of upcoming campaign

Former judge of the Constitutional Chamber, presidential candidate Klara Sooronkulova said at a press conference at 24.kg news agency that the principle of equality before the law was being grossly violated, and early presidential elections could turn into another dirty and dishonest campaign.

Related news
Sadyr Japarov ready to postpone date of constitutional reform
According to her, Sadyr Japarov is flagrantly breaking the law. He is already using administrative resources, using his powers, he has traveled all over the country with campaign appeals. «He has a huge influence on decision-making and participates in political processes. His interview yesterday is proof of that. The fairness and honesty of the elections is questioned,» said Klara Sooronkulova.

She also demanded to announce the list of 268 pardoned convicts.

She was supported by Sadyk Sher-Niyaz. He added that in his interview yesterday, Sadyr Japarov spoke very disrespectfully about his opponents, and this can be regarded as possible reprisals.

In his turn, another participant of the press conference, Kanybek Imanaliev, said that if Sadyr Japarov becomes president, the country would get the most illiterate manager in history. «He didn’t even graduate from the Physical Culture Institute,» said Kanybek Imanaliev.

He believes that if Sadyr Japarov becomes president, Kyrgyzstan will turn into a second Afghanistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/174291/
views: 91
Print
Related
Presidential elections: Teachers collect signatures only for Sadyr Japarov
Presidential elections: 45 polling stations to be opened abroad
Presidential elections: CEC returns documents to 12 candidates
Presidential elections: Ballot papers to have 'none of the above' option
Presidential elections: 63 people submit notification of participation
Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits notification to CEC
Presidential elections: Final day for accepting applications from candidates
Sadyr Japarov plans to step down, submit documents to CEC tomorrow
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 217 media outlets for election campaign
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
24 November, Tuesday
16:37
Experts identify top 5 problems that concern Kyrgyzstanis Experts identify top 5 problems that concern Kyrgyzstan...
16:14
Presidential elections: Teachers collect signatures only for Sadyr Japarov
16:07
Presidential elections: Candidates question integrity of upcoming campaign
15:53
Mining companies to be held accountable for environmental damage in Kyrgyzstan
15:18
Financial Police detain head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek