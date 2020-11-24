10:40
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731.3 per citizen

As a result of September 2020, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $731.3 per each citizen. The debt burden decreased by $ 0.1 over a month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of September 30, 2020, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,826.46 billion (384,186.08 billion soms), including $ 4,171.13 billion (332,022.03 billion soms) — external, and $ 655.33 million (52,164.04 billion soms) — internal.

Over the month, the country’s state debt reduced by $ 940,000. This happened due to the change in the dollar exchange rate. If we compare the amount of the state debt in soms, it has grown by 5,388.59 billion soms.

External debt also decreased by $ 9.31 million in dollars only. In soms it grew by 3,990.01 billion. Internal debt increased both in dollars (by $ 8.37 million) and in soms (by 1,398.58 billion soms.)

According to the results of September 2020, the state debt reached 65.88 percent of GDP.

The republic owes most of all in form of multilateral soft loans — $1,564.7 billion (44.7 percent of the external debt) and the Export-Import Bank of China — $1,778.89 billion (42.6 percent of the external debt of the Kyrgyz Republic).
