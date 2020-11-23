Referendum to amend Constitution to require 120 million soms

Referendum on amendments to the Constitution will require additional 120 million soms. Member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC), Kairat Osmonaliev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the CEC will begin preparations for the nationwide voting as soon as the Parliament makes a corresponding decision. So far, there is only an initiative submitted for public discussion.

«The CEC is an executive body, and for our part, we cannot appoint or cancel anything ourselves. As for the possibility of holding a referendum and early presidential elections on the same day, I will say this: in 2016 we already had such an experience when a plebiscite was held simultaneously with voting to local councils. But we will be able to approve the estimate and prepare ballots only after the decree. This is my personal opinion,» Kairat Osmonaliev said.

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.

In their turn, civic activists have created stop-referendum-kg.com portal, where they plan to collect half a million signatures for withdrawal of the proposed draft Constitution and timely holding of presidential and parliamentary elections.