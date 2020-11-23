Root of all evil not in Constitution: Lawyers urge to stop

Lawyers held a briefing in connection with the initiative for a referendum to amend the Constitution.

According to lawyer Tattybubu Ergeshbaeva, the root of evil is not in the Constitution, and changing it now, in conditions of political instability, economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, is not just unnecessary, but criminal.

«Civil activists have created a portal stop-referendum-kg.com, where they plan to collect half a million signatures for the withdrawal of the proposed draft Constitution and the timely holding of presidential and parliamentary elections,» she said.

Tattybubu Ergeshbaeva reminded that none of the institutions of power was currently illegitimate. The budget deficit is 35 billion soms. However, instead of tackling economic issues, the new government, by the hands of the illegitimate sixth convocation, is changing the country’s main document.

Lawyers demand to withdraw the initiative on holding the referendum.

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.