16:24
USD 84.80
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.12
English

Root of all evil not in Constitution: Lawyers urge to stop

Lawyers held a briefing in connection with the initiative for a referendum to amend the Constitution.

According to lawyer Tattybubu Ergeshbaeva, the root of evil is not in the Constitution, and changing it now, in conditions of political instability, economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, is not just unnecessary, but criminal.

«Civil activists have created a portal stop-referendum-kg.com, where they plan to collect half a million signatures for the withdrawal of the proposed draft Constitution and the timely holding of presidential and parliamentary elections,» she said.

Tattybubu Ergeshbaeva reminded that none of the institutions of power was currently illegitimate. The budget deficit is 35 billion soms. However, instead of tackling economic issues, the new government, by the hands of the illegitimate sixth convocation, is changing the country’s main document.

Lawyers demand to withdraw the initiative on holding the referendum.

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
link: https://24.kg/english/174120/
views: 124
Print
Related
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
Constitutional amendments could threaten bastion for freedom of speech
HRW: Efforts to introduce constitutional changes endanger democratic process
Constitutional convention starts work in Kyrgyzstan
Decree on formation of constitutional convention signed
Sadyr Japarov promises to reveal main opponent of draft Constitution
New version of Constitution contains threats to human rights and media
New version of Constitution: Deputies have to initiate official investigation
Sadyr Japarov: New draft Constitution was written not in favor of one person
Azimbek Beknazarov: New version of Constitution is an attempt to usurp power
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
23 November, Monday
16:22
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained for fraud in Bishkek Citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained for fraud in Bishkek
16:14
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
16:04
Residents of Mady village dissatisfied with work of donkey farm
15:51
Melis Turgunbaev becomes Chairman of Board of Kyrgyzneftegaz
15:32
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som