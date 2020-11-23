Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed

The next constitutional convention is taking place in Bishkek. The chairman of Kyrgyz Zholu association, Kadyrbek Koshaliev, proposed to register the name of the country as Kyrgyz People’s Republic in the Constitution.

According to him, since the concept of a people’s kurultai is introduced in the draft of the new Basic Law, accordingly, the republic should be people’s.

«We officially introduce the institution of people’s kurultai into the Constitution for the first time. There is the notion of democracy and government. The state machine has taken over the people. No country has the power of people, we have the power of the oligarchs. Leverage of popular influence is needed. All high positions must be approved at the people’s kurultai. Then we will reach a minimum of corruption, and officials will be more responsible,» Kadyrbek Koshaliev said.

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.