16:25
USD 84.80
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.12
English

Expenses on servicing state debt increase by 2.1 billion soms in 2020

After the budget for 2020 was clarified, expenses on servicing the state debt increased by 2.1 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced today at an expanded meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance.

At least 28.8 billion soms were allocated for servicing the state debt in 2020, including 16.1 billion soms — for servicing external debt and 12.7 billion soms — for servicing internal debt.

«According to the second revised budget for 2020, about 30.9 billion soms are allocated for servicing the state debt, including 16.3 billion soms for servicing external debt and 14.7 billion soms — for servicing internal debt,» the Finance Minister Kiyalbek Mukashev said.

At the same time, he noted that 28.1 billion soms were allocated to service the country’s state debt in 2019.
link: https://24.kg/english/174124/
views: 110
Print
Related
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt
Only every seventh Kyrgyzstani ready to give money for payment of external debt
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731.4 per citizen
Russian analysts outline Kyrgyzstan's external debt situation
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731 per citizen
Debt sustainability level of Kyrgyzstan remains quite stable
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 723.3 per citizen
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
Kyrgyzstan asks creditors to suspend payment of debt
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 732 per each citizen
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
23 November, Monday
16:22
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained for fraud in Bishkek Citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained for fraud in Bishkek
16:14
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
16:04
Residents of Mady village dissatisfied with work of donkey farm
15:51
Melis Turgunbaev becomes Chairman of Board of Kyrgyzneftegaz
15:32
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som