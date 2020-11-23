Expenses on servicing state debt increase by 2.1 billion soms in 2020

After the budget for 2020 was clarified, expenses on servicing the state debt increased by 2.1 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced today at an expanded meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance.

At least 28.8 billion soms were allocated for servicing the state debt in 2020, including 16.1 billion soms — for servicing external debt and 12.7 billion soms — for servicing internal debt.

«According to the second revised budget for 2020, about 30.9 billion soms are allocated for servicing the state debt, including 16.3 billion soms for servicing external debt and 14.7 billion soms — for servicing internal debt,» the Finance Minister Kiyalbek Mukashev said.

At the same time, he noted that 28.1 billion soms were allocated to service the country’s state debt in 2019.