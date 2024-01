In January — December 2023, budget expenditures on servicing the public debt of Kyrgyzstan are estimated at 53,075 billion soms. The Ministry of Finance provided the data.

Payments on external debt accounted for the majority of the amount — 31,565.6 billion soms. At least 21,509.4 billion were allocated to repay the internal debt.

At the end of October, the state debt of the Kyrgyz Republic reached $6.1 billion.