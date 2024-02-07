«We have reached the peak of payments on external debt,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, said at a board meeting of Osh City Hall.

According to him, large amounts will have to be paid until 2030: in 2023 — $344 million, 2024 — $400 million, 2025 — $430 million, 2026 — $390 million.

«We are all in the same boat called «Kyrgyzstan», so we need the work and contribution of everyone. We must work as one team,» Akylbek Japarov said.

At the end of November last year, the public debt of the Kyrgyz Republic (external and internal) amounted to $6,115.99 billion (544,550.43 billion soms). At least $4,545.11 billion (404,683.78 billion soms) is external debt, $1,570.88 billion (139,866.65 billion soms) is internal one.