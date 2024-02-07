18:36
USD 89.43
EUR 96.11
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyzstan has to pay $400 million of external debt in 2024

«We have reached the peak of payments on external debt,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, said at a board meeting of Osh City Hall.

According to him, large amounts will have to be paid until 2030: in 2023 — $344 million, 2024 — $400 million, 2025 — $430 million, 2026 — $390 million.

«We are all in the same boat called «Kyrgyzstan», so we need the work and contribution of everyone. We must work as one team,» Akylbek Japarov said.

At the end of November last year, the public debt of the Kyrgyz Republic (external and internal) amounted to $6,115.99 billion (544,550.43 billion soms). At least $4,545.11 billion (404,683.78 billion soms) is external debt, $1,570.88 billion (139,866.65 billion soms) is internal one.
link: https://24.kg/english/286183/
views: 132
Print
Related
53 billion soms spent on servicing state debt in 2023
Kyrgyzstan's public debt increases by $115.4 million for month
Kyrgyzstan's state debt exceeds $6 billion
Minister of Finance: Peak of state debt repayments has already come
Akylbek Japarov: We got rid of the fear of the state debt
35.7 billion soms spent on servicing state debt for ten months
State debt of Kyrgyzstan nearly reaches $6 billion
Sadyr Japarov again promises no problems with paying off external debt
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan comments on use of reserves to repay external debt
Kyrgyzstan's debt to China grows 37 times for 15 years. What it was taken for?
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Restoration work continues Bishkek HPP breakdown: Restoration work continues
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Two victims to be transferred to Turkey Bishkek HPP breakdown: Two victims to be transferred to Turkey
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Turkmenistan decides to provide assistance Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Turkmenistan decides to provide assistance
7 February, Wednesday
18:08
Kempir-Abad case: Preventive measure for Bektur Asanov changed Kempir-Abad case: Preventive measure for Bektur Asanov...
18:00
President Sadyr Japarov comments on freedom of speech in country
17:42
Kyrgyzstan has to pay $400 million of external debt in 2024
16:04
Wanted foreigner detained in Bishkek
16:00
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui Valley