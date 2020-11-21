Talant Mamytov meets with victims of October events

Acting President, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov met with the victims of the October events in Bishkek. The Information Policy Department of the Executive Office of the President reports.

The meeting was attended by Tabyshbek uulu Ryskeldi, Talant Beisheev, Nurlan uulu Ularbek, who received various injuries.

Talant Mamytov noted that as a result of the unjust policy of the authorities in the country, the third popular unrest took place, the main reason for which was the disagreement of citizens with results of the parliamentary elections.

Acting President stressed that the health and lives of people were more valuable than any government, and expressed hope that such events would not repeat any more.

Citizens are waiting for changes, in connection with which the constitutional reform was launched. Talant Mamytov

«It is necessary to approach the issues related to the Basic Law as scrupulously as possible. Therefore, a constitutional convention was formed with a wide composition, which includes various representatives of the public,» he told.

Acting head of state handed over material assistance to the meeting participants.