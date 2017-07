105 people died in emergency situations in the republic for six months, representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan said today at a press conference.

According to them, 11 people died in avalanches, five in major fires, 34 in landslides, 39 in air crashes, and 16 in accidents.

A total of 284 emergencies were registered, material damage from them amounted to 663,869 million soms.