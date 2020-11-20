16:41
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 56.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 631,940 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 56,834,187 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (11,713,221), India (8,958,483), Brazil (5,981,767), Russia (1,998,996), Argentina (1,349,434), Colombia (1,225,490), Italy (1,308,528), Spain (1,541,574), France (2,137,096) and Great Britain (1,456,940).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 36,400,000. The figure grew by 331,189 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,359,599 people died from the virus (growth by 10,260 people for 24 hours), including 252,514 people — in the USA, 168,061— in Brazil, 131,578— in India, 53,870— in the UK, and 100,104— in Mexico.

At least 68,702 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 123,888 cases — in Kazakhstan, 70,921— in Uzbekistan, 11,772 — in Tajikistan.
