One person dies from coronavirus every 17 seconds in Europe

The World Health Organization (WHO) has calculated that one person dies from COVID-19 every 17 seconds in Europe. The Guardian reports.

According to the regional head of the WHO Hans Kluge, 53 countries that make up the WHO’s European region had recorded more than 15.7 million COVID-19 cases — including 4 million this month alone — and nearly 355,000 deaths.

More than 80 percent of countries were reporting high 14-day incidence rates greater than 100 per 100,000 people, Kluge said.

«As a result, we are seeing increasing signals related to overwhelmed health systems,» he said, noting that intensive care wards in France have been at 95 percent-plus capacity for 10 days and those in Switzerland are at full capacity.

The day before, the WHO reported that a decrease in the spread of coronavirus was registered in Europe, but the number of deaths was growing.

According to the organization, the number of new cases of the disease in European countries last week fell for the first time in three months.