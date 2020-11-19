16:07
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 56.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 639,631 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 56,202,247 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (11,527,440), India (8,912,907), Brazil (5,945,849), Russia (1,975,629), Argentina (1,339,337), Colombia (1,218,003), Italy (1,272,352), Spain (1,525,341), France (2,115,717) and Great Britain (1,434,004).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 36,100,000. The figure grew by 408,312 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,349,339 people died from the virus (growth by 11,996 people for 24 hours), including 250,485 people — in the USA, 167,455— in Brazil, 131,578— in India, 53,368— in the UK, and 99,528— in Mexico.

At least 68,316 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 123,097 cases — in Kazakhstan, 70,781— in Uzbekistan, 11,731 — in Tajikistan.
