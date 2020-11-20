13:39
Sadyr Japarov pardons convicts, 230 people released

A pardon decree was signed, according to which 230 convicts were released from prison. Press service of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decree was signed by Sadyr Japarov when he performed the duties of the acting president.

«The prison terms for 38 convicts have been reduced. The State Penitentiary Service has sent over 1,800 applications for clemency to the Presidential Pardon Secretariat,» the State Penitentiary Service said.

The state service recalled that, in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution, the act of pardon is adopted by a presidential decree sent to the corresponding convict, in respect of whom the application was submitted. If the application for pardon is rejected, the President issues a formal decision.

Petitions for pardoning of persons sentenced to imprisonment are submitted to the president for consideration, if there are proposals from the commission to apply pardon to convicted persons. If the commission finds no grounds for proposing the application of pardon, information about this is presented to the President, and the applicants are informed about the rejection of the petition for pardon.
