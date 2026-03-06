14:15
USD 87.44
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.12
English

President ready to consider Askat Zhetigen's pardon application

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is ready to consider Askat Zhetigen’s pardon application. He stated this in an interview with Kabar news agency, responding to a question about why the head of state is not releasing the poet from prison, but pardoning a man who profited from dirty dealings.

According to the head of state, he does not choose who to release and who not.

«I make decisions based on pardon applications. If a person has not submitted an application, how can I release them? If they submit an application, we are ready to consider it,» Sadyr Japarov added.

As a reminder, Askat Zhetigen is a well-known akyn (poet) and civil activist, sentenced to three years in prison on charges of inciting mass unrest and seizing power. His criminal prosecution began in March 2024. The reason for this was Zhetigen’s video messages on social media, in which he criticized the actions of the authorities.
link: https://24.kg/english/364840/
views: 118
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani convicted of fraud pardoned
Sadyr Japarov pardons convicts, 230 people released
President’s right to pardon convicts limited due to laws contradictions
Deputy proposes to expand powers of Kyrgyz president in pardoning convicts
Omurbek Tekebayev demands rehearing of his criminal case
Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan asks President to pardon Omurbek Tekebayev
Parliament proposes to change pardon law in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually
Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations
6 March, Friday
13:28
President ready to consider Askat Zhetigen's pardon application President ready to consider Askat Zhetigen's pardon app...
13:21
Man reports his wife's murder and arrested for five days
09:59
Importance of Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness discussed in Bishkek
09:51
Urmat Asanbaev appointed Director of Physical Culture and Sports State Agency
09:28
Karakol receives Travelife Certified status at ITB Berlin
5 March, Thursday
18:14
Fraudsters posing as security officers steal 11 million from Bishkek resident