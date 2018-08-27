Deputy proposes to expand powers of Kyrgyz president in pardoning convicts

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskhak Masaliev proposes to expand the powers of the president in terms of pardoning the convicts. He stated this to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he proposes to allow the ombudsman to petition for the head of state to perform an act of goodwill in relation to prisoners and, at the same time, criminal record must be removed from such convicts along with the pardoning.

«According to the current version of the Law On Pardon, only a convict can appeal for pardon. In this case, he or she must fully admit guilt, but the majority of the convicted, in particular for political reasons, do not consider themselves guilty, therefore, they will not write applications. Therefore, I propose to assign this right to the comissioner for human rights,» said Iskhak Masaliev.

Former ombudsman Kubat Otorbaev asked the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov to pardon the ex-deputy Omurbek Tekebayev, who was convicted under the article corruption. But the commission on pardons did not consider the application, because it came not on behalf of the politician.