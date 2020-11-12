22:01
Sadyr Japarov tells about pardoning of convicts

The issue of pardoning 2,000 convicts is being considered. Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced at a press conference today.

According to him, the country’s penitentiary system needs reforms.

«Mostly poor and ordinary people are in the prisons of Kyrgyzstan. There are no children of any official. There are many people who were wrongfully convicted. They are victims of our corrupt law enforcement system. As you know, for the sake of statistics, police officers trump up criminal cases, shove cannabis and weapons to innocent persons,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to him, first of all, women with small children will be pardoned.

«At least 2,000 people have applied for pardon. Those who are convicted under grave articles of the Criminal Code, those who committed murder, and members of the organized criminal groups will not be released. We must return mothers to children and families. In such a way we will save budgetary funds, since billions are spent on the maintenance of the convicts,» Sadyr Japarov said.
