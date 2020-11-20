12:08
USD 84.78
EUR 100.26
RUB 1.11
English

New version of Constitution: Deputies have to initiate official investigation

Former judge of the Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan, Klara Sooronkulova, believes that the deputies of the Parliament should demand an official investigation and find out how and who forged their signatures under the bill on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. She stated this to 24.kg news agency.

Yesterday it became known that four more deputies said that they had not signed the document. «If they didn’t sign, then who signed it for them? This is an official forgery. We need to find it out. The initiative itself and the draft Constitution, since they were submitted for public discussion unlawfully and in violation of procedures, should be immediately withdrawn,» Klara Sooronkulova believes.

MP Dastan Bekeshev urges not to believe the words of his colleagues, who report that they allegedly did not sign the document. He suggests asking them for official confirmation of their statements. And he believes that none of the four have sent official notifications of the withdrawal of their signatures.

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
link: https://24.kg/english/173822/
views: 64
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: New draft Constitution was written not in favor of one person
Azimbek Beknazarov: New version of Constitution is an attempt to usurp power
Constitutional reform: Kanatbek Isaev stands for dissolution of 6th convocation
Omurbek Tekebayev on new Constitution: Sadyr Japarov pushed onto Bakiyev's path
Peaceful march for Constitution to take place in Bishkek
Public opinion on draft Constitution to be taken into account
Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced
Draft Constitution: Kyrgyzstan will become a medieval state
New draft Constitution causes concern of Kyrgyzstan's clergy
New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state
Popular
Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced
20 November, Friday
11:53
Permissible air pollution level exceeded three times in some Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level exceeded three times in...
11:49
New version of Constitution: Deputies have to initiate official investigation
11:19
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:15
Six patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
11:11
427 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours