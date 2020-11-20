10:35
Presidential elections: CEC returns documents to 12 candidates

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan returned documents to 12 presidential candidates. The decision was made at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) yesterday.

The working group proposed to return the documents for two reasons: because of the presence of an outstanding conviction (Bektur Asanov, Kubanychbek Kadyrov and Nurlan Motuev) and because of the failure to submit a certificate of knowledge of the state language.

CEC member Akylbek Sariev also proposed to return the documents to another candidate, Mirlan Kalybekov, due to the late submission of the certificate.

Thus, Anara Zaripova, Kuttuumidin Bazarkulov, Anarkul Araeva, Tynchtyk Akzholtoev, Yulia Liliental, Chingiz Kaparov, Jeenbek Iskenderov, Elena Klipacheva and Sultan Adzhimatov will get their documents back.

Initially, 65 people notified the election commission. Later, three — Bakyt Baketaev, Zhyparkul Turgunaliev and Karagach Ismailova — withdrew their applications.

The CEC registers applicants until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives the appropriate certificate. If he or she is denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC makes the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.
