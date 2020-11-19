19:10
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers other 42.3 million soms

Ex-Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov transferred other 42.3 million soms to the account of the Ministry of Finance. Press service of the state agency confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, as of today, 536.2 million soms have been received from Raiymbek Matraimov. At the same time, until November 5, the funds were transferred to the account of the State Committee for National Security, and then — to the accounts of the Treasury of the Ministry of Finance. From October 20 to November 12, he has transferred 493.8 million soms in several tranches.

Recall, Raiymbek Matraimov is a defendant in a criminal case on corruption at the Customs Service. In November 2019, he was already summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security. Then the ex-deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov said he was ready to compensate for the damage and transferred 80 million soms to the account of the State Committee for National Security.

In October, the national security bodies of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the Customs. It was found out that since the beginning of 2016 to the present the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the state service and controlled participants of the foreign economic activity established a corruption scheme on extraction of shadow incomes during customs administration, as a result of which the state budget was damaged on an especially large scale.

The detainee agreed to enter into a plea bargain and stated that he was ready to reimburse 2 billion soms to the budget. The court released Raiymbek Matraimov on pledge not to leave town.
