Pedestrian underpass sellers oppose payment of rent during quarantine

Bishkek City Council obliged sellers of trade outlets located in pedestrian underpasses of Bishkek to pay rent for the quarantine period. The sellers themselves told 24.kg news agency.

To express their protest, the sellers of the underpasses located at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Abdrakhmanov Street, Manas and Chui Avenues closed their retail outlets and held a rally near the City Hall.

«We were told that we have to pay rent for two months, that is, for April and May, when there was quarantine. We did not work at that time,» a seller Suerbek Turdubaev told.

According to him, each tenant paid from 7,000 to 15,000 soms per month, depending on the size of the outlet.